    Nothing Phone (1) gets MASSIVE price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check details

    The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 1,499 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 28,000 discount. Nothing Phone (1) has received a massive price cut in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that begins May 4 for all users. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) has been heavily discounted in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which begins today (May 4) for all consumers. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the UK-based consumer tech business run by Carl Pei, and it is billed as the 'best-selling' smartphone in the sector. The phone has garnered a wonderful reaction in past Flipkart sales, and the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a low price in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale ahead of the debut of the Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 1,499 after a Rs 28,000 discount.  

    Nothing Phone (1) is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 29,499 with a Rs 8,500 discount. In addition, purchasers may receive a 10% immediate discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs 1250, bringing the phone's price down to Rs 28,250. 

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon, will be powered with Snapdragon 8 series in transparent design

    In addition, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 26,250 discount in return for your old smartphone, bringing the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 1,499. Nothing Phone (1), which has a starting price of Rs 32,999, has a 6.55-inch OLED display.

    The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is at the heart of the Nothing Phone (1). The SoC may be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities. 

    The debut of the Nothing Phone (2) has been formally verified by the business in a Twitter tweet. The successor to the Nothing Phone (1) will be released in the coming months, according to the post by the Carl Pei-led UK-based tech business.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

