Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google’s .meme domain is here to let users create funniest websites

    Google introduces .meme domain, a new online space dedicated to all things meme-related, with the aim to become a hub for viral internet sensations. Partners including Know Your Meme, 10PM Curfew, Rudy Willingham, License.Meme, Marketing.meme, and Tenor have joined the .meme revolution.

    Google meme domain is here to let users create funniest websites gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Google has created something very amazing. They established the .meme domain, a brand-new location on the internet. Memes are all the hilarious, fascinating, and relatable stuff in one particular place. These are the images or clips that become viral and are shared widely on the internet.

    A new top-level domain,.meme, has surfaced in honour of the internet's popular memes. This new digital platform, which unites many websites devoted to these viral online hits, is poised to become the centre of attention for everything linked to memes.

    This week marked the kickoff of .meme domains, with Google Registry introducing six partners, including some purr-worthy cat-themed sites, that have staked their claim.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 key specifications, colours confirmed ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    Know Your Meme, a go-to place for staying updated on the latest meme trends, unveiled their new homes on knowyour.meme and stonks.meme. These websites guarantee to stay up to date on the ever changing landscape of online culture.

    Giant of the fashion and lifestyle industry 10PM Curfew also joined in, fusing humour, cultural vibes, and style on their websites girls.meme and style.meme to create an interesting fusion of humour and fashion.

    Artist Rudy Willingham shared a space at real.meme where printable meme stickers are available for anyone to bring these internet jokes into the real world. Tenor, specializing in GIFs and memes, introduced find.meme and create.meme to simplify meme discovery and creation, empowering everyone to express themselves through these quirky internet sensations.

    With the help of these online phenomena, meme aficionados will be able to share relevant experiences, record complicated emotions, rejoice in unpredictability, and even launch social movements on this new realm. The.meme domain aims to provide a thriving artistic environment where memes—which are funny, infectious, and frequently ridiculous—can flourish in a specialised online arena.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 key specifications colours confirmed ahead of launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 12 key specifications, colours confirmed ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    NASA administrator in India; seeks plan to send India's first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    NASA Administrator in India; seeks plan to send India’s first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    WhatsApp tips Here is how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures gcw

    WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4 to receive 3 years of software update wont include hot apps more gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

    Want to work at Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have gcw

    Want to work at Apple? CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have

    Recent Stories

    Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy in 'Jackie'; Read more ATG

    'Jackie': Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy, calls it most 'daunting' role of her career

    Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH) rkn

    Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH)

    Why Centre refused to pay Kerala Rs 750 crore for UGC pay revision arrears anr

    Why Centre refused to pay Kerala Rs 750 crore for UGC pay revision arrears

    Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL on Azaan noise, questions noise standards across religious places AJR

    Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL on Azaan noise, questions noise standards across religious places

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years, Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post) RKK

    'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years: Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon