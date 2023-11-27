iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

The iQOO 12 will receive three-four years of software updates. The device won’t include hot apps and games, as confirmed by iQOO India CEO. The smartphone will debut in India on December 12, and it will be available for purchase via Amazon.

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 12 smartphone in India on December 12. The company has been verifying some of the phone's specifications ahead of its formal release. The iQOO 12 would be the first smartphone to debut with Android 14 in India, the manufacturer just stated. It will also be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch in the nation. The CEO of iQOO India has now verified further information on the smartphone in a recent development.

The CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya, has revealed that the iQOO 12 would get security patches for four years and three years of Android OS upgrades. Furthermore, there won't be any hot games or apps on the gadget. For those who don't know, the popular games and applications act as an entry point for games and apps.

These extensions can be hidden through the settings menu though. However, as confirmed by the company now, the upcoming iQOO 12 won’t include any bloatware such as hot apps and games.

Considering that the iQOO 12 got official in China a few days ago, we already know the rest of its features. To recall, the iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display which has a 1.5K resolution, and up to 1400 nits brightness. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, together with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, powers the smartphone.

Moving onto the optics department, the device features a 50MP primary camera with a f/1.68 aperture. The 50MP sensor also has an OIS support. It has a 64MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens attached. A 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability powers the gadget. The other key features which the device offer includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speaker, NFC support, 5G SA/NSA connectivity, and a dual-SIM card slot.