OnePlus 12 key specifications, colours confirmed ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

The OnePlus 12 has been officially confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and include a primary rear camera sensor. Li Jie shared a post on Weibo and confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will come with wireless charging capabilities.

The newest high-end flagship smartphone from Chinese tech giant OnePlus, the OnePlus 12, will make its domestic debut next week. On December 5, the OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China. The OnePlus 12 is also available on the official OnePlus websites in India, the US, and the UK. It's crucial to remember that even while the listing is active, it doesn't provide a launch date.

The tech giant has also verified the primary features and design of its next flagship smartphone before to its introduction in China. The head of OnePlus China, Li Jie, said on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 would support wireless charging.

It has been officially revealed that the OnePlus 12 will operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and be equipped with a 64MP 3X periscope telephoto lens that is backed by the 4th generation Hasselblad camera, in addition to the Sony LYTIA LYT808 main rear camera sensor.

The phone runs ColorOS 14 on top of Android 14 and has a ProXDR display with 2K resolution and a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Additionally, DisplayMate gave the display an A+ grade. The "X1 Oriental Screen" is the name of this panel.

Pale Green, Rock Black, and White are the available colour options for the OnePlus 12. Ahead of its introduction in China, the firm recently unveiled the OnePlus 12's design. Its design language is comparable to that of the OnePlus 11 that came before it.

The rear panel features a large circular camera module with the Hasselblad emblem situated in the centre, situated in the upper left corner. It also features thin bezels, curved edges, and a hole-punch cutout in the middle of the display to accommodate the front camera.

The most noticeable design modification on the OnePlus 12 is the relocation of the Alert Slider to the left side of the phone. This move enables OnePlus to install a new integrated antenna and improves the Alert Slider solution's performance for gaming on the new smartphone. By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12.

