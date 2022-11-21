Google Maps to soon receive AR-based search with live view; Know how it will help you

Maps in AR is a unique way to search for cafes, banks and other buildings using your phone's camera to get more details. Using AR allows Live View to show you the nearest restaurants, cafes and other buildings by simply pointing your phone’s camera and you will get all the details.

One of the most anticipated features on Google Maps is coming by the end of this month. The company's recent strategy has placed a significant emphasis on augmented reality, and Maps will profit from this renewed attention. We are all familiar with the Live View feature on Maps, but soon users will have the choice to use Google Maps' Live View Search in augmented reality. The change is not entirely unexpected because Google discussed integration earlier this year during the keynote address at Google I/O. By the end of November, users in a few locations across the world will be able to take advantage of the function, which was first mentioned in detail in September.

Simply aim your phone's camera in the direction of the local eateries, coffee shops, and other structures, and Live View will display all the information. Additionally, you may learn more about the establishments without having to stand in front of them, which is useful on a crowded street.

To utilise the Live View search function in augmented reality, Maps will need access to your phone's camera. To provide you with this exceptional experience, Google is essentially taking all of the data that has been gathered through the Street View photos and utilising its AI and AR technologies.

You can get comprehensive information about a café, such as its busiest times, its reviews, and if it is open or not. According to Google, you can get similar details in this blog article for cafés, restaurants, banks, and ATMs among other places. But as is customary, Google is now only making Live View Search in AR available in a small number of places, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and more.

This week, Google Maps will receive an update that will make the function available. Once it does, you may activate the camera through Maps and utilise the augmented reality capability to search differently.

