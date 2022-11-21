Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Maps to soon receive AR-based search with live view; Know how it will help you

    Maps in AR is a unique way to search for cafes, banks and other buildings using your phone's camera to get more details. Using AR allows Live View to show you the nearest restaurants, cafes and other buildings by simply pointing your phone’s camera and you will get all the details. 

    Google Maps to soon receive AR based search with live view know how it will help you gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    One of the most anticipated features on Google Maps is coming by the end of this month. The company's recent strategy has placed a significant emphasis on augmented reality, and Maps will profit from this renewed attention. We are all familiar with the Live View feature on Maps, but soon users will have the choice to use Google Maps' Live View Search in augmented reality. The change is not entirely unexpected because Google discussed integration earlier this year during the keynote address at Google I/O. By the end of November, users in a few locations across the world will be able to take advantage of the function, which was first mentioned in detail in September.

    Simply aim your phone's camera in the direction of the local eateries, coffee shops, and other structures, and Live View will display all the information. Additionally, you may learn more about the establishments without having to stand in front of them, which is useful on a crowded street.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

    To utilise the Live View search function in augmented reality, Maps will need access to your phone's camera. To provide you with this exceptional experience, Google is essentially taking all of the data that has been gathered through the Street View photos and utilising its AI and AR technologies.

    You can get comprehensive information about a café, such as its busiest times, its reviews, and if it is open or not. According to Google, you can get similar details in this blog article for cafés, restaurants, banks, and ATMs among other places. But as is customary, Google is now only making Live View Search in AR available in a small number of places, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and more.

    Also Read | 'Sleek design to long battery': Poco C50 to launch in India by November-end

    This week, Google Maps will receive an update that will make the function available. Once it does, you may activate the camera through Maps and utilise the augmented reality capability to search differently.

    Also Read | 'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S WF LS900N wireless earbuds gcw

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities Study gcw

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities: Study

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked likely to feature A17 Bionic chip more Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

    Apple Watch update With watchOS 9 update users get power saving mode long battery life gcw

    Apple Watch update: With watchOS 9 update, users get power-saving mode & long battery life

    Apple CEO Tim Cook shares important lessons that Steve Jobs taught him gcw

    Apple CEO Tim Cook shares important lessons that Steve Jobs taught him

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S WF LS900N wireless earbuds gcw

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day - gps

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49 RBA

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN, England vs Iran: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked - adt

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon