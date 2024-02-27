Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal

    German tourists found themselves stranded in the Australian wilderness due to a Google Maps glitch, leading them onto a closed dirt road and sparking a week-long survival ordeal, prompting the company to acknowledge the error and remove the problematic trail.

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

    A routine road trip for two German tourists, Philipp Maier and Marcel Schione, took a harrowing turn when they found themselves stranded in the remote wilderness of Australia, all thanks to an unexpected glitch in Google Maps. The world's most-used navigation app led them onto a closed dirt road, ultimately trapping them in the Oyala Thumotang National Park, closed to the public since December 2023.

    En route to the small town of Bamaga in Queensland's northern region, the tourists relied on Google Maps for what should have been a straightforward drive. However, the app directed them onto a remote dirt road, unknowingly leading them into the national park. As their vehicle sank into wet mud, the duo realized they were stranded with no cell service and no apparent way out.

    Desperate and stranded, Maier and Schione camped inside their bogged-down car for nearly a week. Attempts to build a tent proved futile, and with no rescue in sight, they made the daring decision to escape on foot. Their journey on foot was described as a nightmare, and they even reported encountering a crocodile in a nearby creek.

    A Google spokesperson acknowledged the mishap, confirming that the road in question had been removed from Google Maps. The company expressed relief that the tourists were safe and issued an apology, stating, "We apologise for this incident and are relieved that Philipp and Marcel are safe. We can confirm that this path has been removed from the map."

    Google Maps relies on various sources for updating its maps, including third-party information, user submissions, Street View, and satellite imagery. The company has confirmed the removal of the specific trail that led the two tourists astray.

    The incident raises questions about the reliability of navigation apps and the potential risks associated with blindly following their directions. While technology has undoubtedly improved travel convenience, incidents like this underscore the importance of user awareness and the limitations of even the most widely-used navigation tools.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 8:31 PM IST
