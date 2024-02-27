Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept (WATCH)

    Lenovo showcases ThinkBook Transparent Concept with transparent display, MicroLED technology, and virtual keyboard at MWC 2024. Laptop offers 55% transparency, 1,000 nits brightness, and potential for real product in next five years.
     

    MWC 2024 Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept WATCH video gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Lenovo revealed the world's first transparent laptop—a 17.3-inch extravaganza reminiscent of a science fiction film. The ThinkBook translucent Concept has a translucent keyboard region, a floating footpad design, and a borderless screen.

    The laptop has a 17.3-inch borderless screen with up to 55 per cent transparency when the pixels are set to black and set to black, although the display becomes less transparent when the pixels light up. The Verge claims that the prototype laptop features a 720p display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

     

    Also Read | OnePlus Watch 2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest gadget

    But in contrast to other high-end models, the Lenovo Thinkpad Transparent features a MicroLED display rather than an AMOLED panel. According to the reports, the MicroLED display is said to have superior image clarity, brightness, transparency, saturation, and transparency when compared to its OLED counterpart. Its users will also be able to switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen. The laptop is a ‘proof of concept’, as per the company, and is not expected to be available for sale anytime soon. 

    Also Read | Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, THIS is what you can expect from new gadget

    Lenovo said that its newest transparent product runs on Windows 11, much like many other high-end solutions, but it did not provide any hardware-related specs. In addition to the translucent display, Lenovo's concept film featured a flat touch keyboard—a projection rather than a physical keyboard—that begins to vanish as soon as the pen is in close proximity to the Thinkbook.

     In addition to the concept laptop, the company also unveiled its latest generation of ThinkPad lineup, which includes the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED Here is how much it reportedly costs tech company to make headset gcw

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

    MWC 2024 Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising gcw

    MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising?

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods gcw

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods

    OnePlus Watch 2 with Snapdragon W5 launched at MWC 2024 Check features battery & more gcw

    OnePlus Watch 2 with Snapdragon W5 launched at MWC 2024; Check features, price, battery & more

    Nothing reveals first look of Phone 2a ahead of India launch on March 5; Check out 'unboxing' video (WATCH) gcw

    Nothing reveals first look of Phone 2a ahead of India launch on March 5; Check out 'unboxing' video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check details AJR

    BREAKING | Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check details

    cricket Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener osf

    Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener

    I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370 NIR

    'I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala CPM announces final list of candidates; Check RKN

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala CPM announces final list of candidates; Check

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade avv

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon