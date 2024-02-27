Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    Motorola showcased a working prototype of its Adaptive Display concept, a smartphone that can fold like a wrist band and be worn on the wrist. The device features a 6.9-inch flexible plastic-based pOLED display.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    These days, foldable phones are the talk of tech conferences. At MWC 2024, Motorola showcased its new Adaptive Display concept phone in an attempt to differentiate itself from the competition. This Android device's adaptability and shape-shifting capabilities elevate the foldable concept to unprecedented levels.

    The Adaptive Display can bend into a number of configurations to meet varied demands, instead of just folding in half like a book. Its ability to wrap around the wrist as a 6.9-inch wristwatch is its most inventive trick. For a stylish appearance, Motorola says this wrist mode would go well with one of its AI-powered outfit-matching wallpapers. Similar clever accessorizing has been observed inside the Samsung ecosystem.

    The Adaptive Display has the ability to bend its top half upward for an ergonomic viewing experience. This results in a 4.6-inch curved display that is ideal for navigating through social media feeds or making video chats, with an effort to maximize comfort during these acrobatics, the back is wrapped with cloth. The phone may also take on the shape of a kickstand thanks to the bending mechanisms. It is possible to watch videos on the 6.9-inch screen without using your hands when in an upright position.

    The report claims that although the gadget has a tall overall shape, it resembles a typical smartphone when it is flat. The phone is supported by many hinges and features a woven pattern on the rear that allows it to fold inward and take on various forms, such as a wrist strap or a tent.

    As a concept device, pricing and availability remain theoretical. Durability, wearable comfort, and real-world functionality also raise questions about this vision.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 5:04 PM IST
