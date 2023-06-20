Google is shutting Album Archive in July; Here's how you can back up your photos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Album Archive is the latest product that is shutting down from the company. The Album Archive was helpful with letting you save some of the old chats, videos and photos. Here's how you can back up your photos.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Google, the technology giant, has announced its decision to discontinue the Album Archive feature. This feature – which allows users to view and manage content from various Google products – will no longer be accessible to Google users after July 19, 2023.

    Google is sending emails to users outlining this change and explaining its reasoning. The business is recommending consumers to use Takeout, a Google tool, to download and preserve crucial materials before they are rendered inaccessible indefinitely. Videos and photos that were previously shared on defunct Google services can be found in the Album Archive.

    Users are strongly advised to download crucial data as quickly as possible to avoid any loss. Included in this are certain Google Hangouts records that are presently kept in the Album Archive, old Gmail theme picker background images, tiny thumbnail images, album comments, and album likes. The Album Archive shutting down will affect content such as Hangout chats, background images used in Gmail before 2018, album comments and more.

    Users are highly advised to backup their data by downloading it using Google Takeout, a cost-free service, as the Album Archive function is being phased out. Users will receive a download link from Google through email, or the company will enable the transfer of their data to reliable cloud storage services like Google Drive, IDrive, OneDrive, or Dropbox.

    On its support page, where all the instructions are provided for downloading a copy of the data, you may get additional information about the Album Archive data. Despite this, Google does appear to imply that some of this data will continue to be available after July 19 via other Google applications like Chat and Google Photos as well as through their regular Google account. It will be interesting to see how many users are willing to make the plunge.

