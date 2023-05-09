Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google I/O 2023: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Google I/O 2023: The upcoming Google event is here. Here's where and when to watch the livestream and what to expect from it. From event date, time, live streaming details to expected launches – here is everything about it.

    Google I O 2023 When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Google is prepared to conduct Google I/O 2023, its yearly developer conference, on May 10. Google often provides a sneak preview of their newest software and hardware breakthroughs, including Android and Pixel devices, during I/O, the biggest annual event for developers looking to remain up to date with Google's latest innovations.

    A wide range of hardware and software announcements, including the Android 14 upgrade, Google Pixel 7a, Pixel fold, Pixel tablet, and many more, are anticipated to be made during Google's next conference.

    Here is every detail regarding Google I/O 2023, including the event's date, time, live streaming information, and anticipated debuts:

    Google will continue to hold I/O events in May, as it has done in previous years. This year's Google I/O event is scheduled to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) in Mountain View, California.

    This year's Google I/O event will be live-broadcasted on Google's official YouTube channel and streamed on Google's social media channels. Users may also remain up to date by signing up for the newest updates at io.google.com.

    Google will also reveal its newest Pixel smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a, which features a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display. It could also receive the brand-new Google Tensor G2 processor. The Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone, will soon be available. It could be equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset, a 7.69-inch internal display, and a 5.79-inch external display.

    Google's Pixel Tablet may also be introduced at the event, according to several rumours. It is anticipated to include a 10.9-inch screen and a Google Tensor 2 chipset. The business could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series and new Nest products.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
