Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

This year's Google I/O could prove critical for the search giant, especially considering strong AI competition from Microsoft. The company may take time to give new product details, including updates to the Pixel Tablet and the potential unveiling of its first foldable phone. Here's everything you should expect from Google I/O 2023.

Google I/O, the company's largest launch event of the year, is just a few days away. Beginning on May 10, the event is expected to feature key software announcements as well as hardware releases. At the event, the tech titan is also expected to discuss its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - Bard. Here are five major products that are expected at the Google I/O event in 2023.

Pixel Fold

Alleged Pixel Fold pictures have surfaced online, showcasing a design similar to the Oppo Find N Fold. The foldable phone is believed to include a primary screen of 7.6 inches and a cover screen of 5.8 inches. The phone will be powered on Android 12L. Google is said to be customising applications like Gmail and YouTube for the Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to cost more than $1,700 (approx. Rs. 1.40 lakh).

Google Pixel Tablet

Google initially mentioned the Pixel Tablet at its October 2022 presentation. According to reports, the tablet will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 engine. The tablet will feature a new nano-ceramic covering reminiscent of porcelain, and it may have a wireless charging port capable of transforming the tablet into a smart home speaker.

The tablet is rumoured to include a 10.95-inch screen, up to 8GB of RAM, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor on both the front and back. Google's Pixel Tablet is expected to cost between EUR 600 and EUR 650 (about 54,000 and 58,000).

Android 14

Google has already released the developer version of Android 14, with the official release scheduled for October of this year. The firm is likely to reveal an array of features of the forthcoming Android operating system at the Google I/O event.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a, the successor to the Pixel 6a, is touted to have an enhanced 90Hz display. It could run on a Google Tensor G2 CPU. The device might feature a new camera system with a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to cost $499, which roughly equates to 40,000.

Google AI features

Google I/O 2023's official website asks, "What's new in generative AI?" The business is set to release "a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our (Google's) best models."

