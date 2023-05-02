Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    This year's Google I/O could prove critical for the search giant, especially considering strong AI competition from Microsoft. The company may take time to give new product details, including updates to the Pixel Tablet and the potential unveiling of its first foldable phone.  Here's everything you should expect from Google I/O 2023.

    First Published May 2, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Google I/O, the company's largest launch event of the year, is just a few days away. Beginning on May 10, the event is expected to feature key software announcements as well as hardware releases. At the event, the tech titan is also expected to discuss its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - Bard. Here are five major products that are expected at the Google I/O event in 2023.

    Pixel Fold

    Alleged Pixel Fold pictures have surfaced online, showcasing a design similar to the Oppo Find N Fold. The foldable phone is believed to include a primary screen of 7.6 inches and a cover screen of 5.8 inches.  The phone will be powered on Android 12L. Google is said to be customising applications like Gmail and YouTube for the Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to cost more than $1,700 (approx. Rs. 1.40 lakh).

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025: Report

    Google Pixel Tablet

    Google initially mentioned the Pixel Tablet at its October 2022 presentation. According to reports, the tablet will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 engine. The tablet will feature a new nano-ceramic covering reminiscent of porcelain, and it may have a wireless charging port capable of transforming the tablet into a smart home speaker.

    The tablet is rumoured to include a 10.95-inch screen, up to 8GB of RAM, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor on both the front and back. Google's Pixel Tablet is expected to cost between EUR 600 and EUR 650 (about 54,000 and 58,000).

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a leaked photos showcase new colours ahead of launch

    Android 14

    Google has already released the developer version of Android 14, with the official release scheduled for October of this year. The firm is likely to reveal an array of features of the forthcoming Android operating system at the Google I/O event.

    Google Pixel 7a

    The Pixel 7a, the successor to the Pixel 6a, is touted to have an enhanced 90Hz display. It could run on a Google Tensor G2 CPU. The device might feature a new camera system with a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to cost $499, which roughly equates to 40,000.

    Google AI features

    Google I/O 2023's official website asks, "What's new in generative AI?" The business is set to release "a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our (Google's) best models."

    Also Read | Apple takes inspiration from Nothing, to launch Beats Studio Buds+ with transparent design

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
