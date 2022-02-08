Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store

The user hopes Google continues to develop and improve Duo, which remains a fantastic video calling option that can use across the iOS-Android divide even with the addition of Facetime support via a web browser.

Duo, Google's flagship video calling app, has now surpassed the 5 billion download mark on the Play Store.

While the global pandemic and the fact that Google Duo comes bundled with Android on millions of devices sold each year have undoubtedly inflated download figures, the video calling app has become a mainstay in the 'Top apps' sections of the Play Store. Recent bugs do not appear to have dampened the public's enthusiasm for the app.

For many devices using the Google Phone app, the enabled link with Duo for the default video calling app could also explain this massive download figure. Duo has joined an exclusive club of first-party apps that have surpassed such a download figure regardless of the explanation.

Along with the video calling app, Duo enables the users to make voice calls on selected Smart Displays and Google's own Nest Hub speakers. It offers a great connection between the consumer's family and friends, regardless of platform, and is thus a worthwhile download. The second feature that Google added to Duo allows users to take a photo while on a video call.

Duo is not the only Google's video calling service, as the conference-focused Meet launched back in 2017, the Duo was introduced to the consumers in 2019. However, Duo is consumer-focused rather than business-oriented Meet. Earlier, Google decided to merge both its services, but the plan failed late last year, and it's still not clear what holds in the future of the Android's default video calling app. Goole Meet has been added into Gmail, but it lags behind Duo's 5 billion downloads, with the most recent milestone being the 100 million mark, which it reached nearly two years ago.

The users hope Google continues to develop and improve Duo, which remains a fantastic video calling option that can use across the iOS-Android divide even with the addition of Facetime support via a web browser.

