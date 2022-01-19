  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google's upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad? Read details

    According to media reports, the smartphone might be less expensive than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.
     

    Google upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad Read details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi Railway Station, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Google, located in the United States, is aiming to release its first foldable phone, dubbed the 'Pixel Fold,' and a current source claims that the future foldable may be called the Pixel Notepad. According to media reports, the smartphone might be less expensive than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3. New animations leak depicting how to install a SIM card into the forthcoming foldable phone were uncovered in Android 12L Beta 2.

    According to various tech reports, the animations for the SIM setup page depict a smartphone with a more prominent foldable display rather than the typical single-screen design. The SIM card slot is located at the bottom, while the volume rocker controls are located on the lower right side. Instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, it looks that the Google Pixel Fold will be comparable to the newly introduced OPPO Find N. Google's Pixel foldable phone is set to launch in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable gadget at its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.

    This foldable smartphone is said to be powered by the same Google Tensor SoC that drives the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, however it may have a lower-quality camera than the Pixel 6 series. According to the reports, Google has denied commenting on "rumours or suspicions" regarding the presence of a less capable camera system on the rumoured Google Pixel Notepad in comparison to the Pixel 6.

    On the other hand, Google claimed that it is temporarily imposing weekly COVID-19 testing for everyone entering Google headquarters or facilities in the United States. According to the company, everybody entering Google's US operations will be subjected to a negative test and will be required to wear surgical-grade masks while at work.

    Also Read | Vivo to donate 100 phones, cash scholarships to support education of under-privileged children

    Also Read | Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor might come with 5G technology Report gcw

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor, might come with 5G technology: Report

    Apple AR VR headset to hit stores in 2022 Read details gcw

    Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India From prices to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India; From prices to features, know it all

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support sound making charging case gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    Honor first foldable smartphone Magic V to launch on January 10 read details gcw

    Honor's first foldable smartphone 'Magic V’ to launch on January 10; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital-dnm

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    FIFA The Best 2021: How does Robert Lewandowski feel about being ignored by Lionel Messi over voting?-ayh

    FIFA The Best 2021: How does Robert Lewandowski feel about being ignored by Lionel Messi over voting?

    Assembly Election 2022 BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5 poll bound states gcw

    Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

    Why Dhanush divorced Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth? What ended their 18-year marriage; reason is out RCB

    Why Dhanush divorced Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth? What ended their 18-year marriage; reason is out

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon