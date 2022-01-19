Google's upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad? Read details

According to media reports, the smartphone might be less expensive than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Google, located in the United States, is aiming to release its first foldable phone, dubbed the 'Pixel Fold,' and a current source claims that the future foldable may be called the Pixel Notepad. According to media reports, the smartphone might be less expensive than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3. New animations leak depicting how to install a SIM card into the forthcoming foldable phone were uncovered in Android 12L Beta 2.

According to various tech reports, the animations for the SIM setup page depict a smartphone with a more prominent foldable display rather than the typical single-screen design. The SIM card slot is located at the bottom, while the volume rocker controls are located on the lower right side. Instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, it looks that the Google Pixel Fold will be comparable to the newly introduced OPPO Find N. Google's Pixel foldable phone is set to launch in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable gadget at its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.

This foldable smartphone is said to be powered by the same Google Tensor SoC that drives the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, however it may have a lower-quality camera than the Pixel 6 series. According to the reports, Google has denied commenting on "rumours or suspicions" regarding the presence of a less capable camera system on the rumoured Google Pixel Notepad in comparison to the Pixel 6.

On the other hand, Google claimed that it is temporarily imposing weekly COVID-19 testing for everyone entering Google headquarters or facilities in the United States. According to the company, everybody entering Google's US operations will be subjected to a negative test and will be required to wear surgical-grade masks while at work.

Also Read | Vivo to donate 100 phones, cash scholarships to support education of under-privileged children

Also Read | Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices