    Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8

    Google has lined up an AI-centric event this month which promises us to give us new updates on Search and Maps.Google is concerned about getting overtaken by Open AI with ChatGPT in the market and this event could give us more details about its own plans.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Google has lined up an AI-centric event this month which promises us to give us new updates on Search and Maps as per the reports. The event, titled "Live from Paris," will be broadcast online.

    The occasion will serve as Google's platform for showcasing its work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and we could learn more about Google's potential ChatGPT opponent. This month's Google event will be broadcast on February 8 at 8:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST). Traditionally, Google has saved its major announcements for the I/O conference, when it can engage with and connect with the developer community.

    However, given the unexpected popularity of ChatGPT, it appears from this event that the corporation is ready to launch its AI project.

    According to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who asserts that Google has been aggressively investing in natural language AI and that it would be made available to users via Search, Google's AI integration has complemented its current set of goods, and this ChatGPT competitor is expected to follow the same path.

    Google has been developing its AI product for years, but sources say the corporation has been concerned about the application's ethics because of sentience problems, which the company has not publicly acknowledged.

    The reason for their unusually upbeat attitude may be related to ChatGPT, which has undoubtedly upset Google by stealing the show in the field of AI.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
