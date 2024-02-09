Google Bard becomes ‘Gemini’; Here's how you can access subscription-based AI chatbot

Google has rebranded its advanced chatbot Bard as Gemini, making it available globally. Users can engage with the Gemini Pro 1.0 model in over 40 languages and across more than 230 countries and territories.

In a recent announcement, Google has rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, unveiling it as a powerful AI tool available for users globally. The software company claims that consumers in more than 230 nations and territories may now interact with the Gemini Pro 1.0 model in more than 40 languages.

The brand-new Google One AI Premium Plan, which starts at $19.99 per month and includes a free two-month trial period, now includes Gemini Advanced. In addition to giving consumers access to Google AI and its most recent developments, this premium plan has all the features of the Google One Premium plan, including 2TB of storage.

As per the recent Google blog post, AI Premium customers can also expect Gemini (formerly known as Duet AI) to be integrated into a number of Google products, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more.

Google has released a new app for Gemini and Gemini Advanced, which is accessible on Android and within the Google app on iOS, to improve the mobile experience. Users may text, speak, or contribute photographs for a variety of on-the-go support with this mobile-friendly edition. Some examples given include snapping a photo of a flat tire to look up directions or creating a unique image for an invitation to a dinner party.

While the Android app for Gemini is already available, iOS users can expect access to Gemini directly from the Google app in the coming weeks.

Users who do not already have a Google account cannot access Gemini Pro. Existing users of the Google One plan have the option to upgrade to the new plan, which offers chatbot access. A report from WIRED states that in order to upgrade to the Gemini premium version, one must first connect into their Google account, visit the Gemini chatbot site, hit the hamburger menu in the upper left corner, and select "Upgrade to Gemini Advanced." This links users to a Google One subscription page. For those interested in exploring its possibilities, Google is providing a two-month free trial of the AI Premium plan, which is priced at $20 per month.