GOOD NEWS for Indian users as Meta brings AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger

WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram users in India can now access the Meta AI chatbot that lets you create images, answer queries and even help you make a quick search for a restaurant and more. It is now it is finally coming to all these Meta-owned platforms.

As part of its attempts to expand its AI capabilities in a fiercely competitive sector, Facebook parent company Meta said on June 24 that it is beginning to roll out its artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI, in India. This rollout occurs months after Meta tested the AI chatbot with a subset of users in India, which is its largest market with over a billion app users overall.

Rival Google also launched its AI chatbot Gemini's mobile app with support for nine Indian languages in India last week. Following the conclusion of this month's general elections, several launches took place

All of the company's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and will support Meta AI in English. Additionally, it will be accessible via the recently built Meta.ai website. A new version of Meta AI, driven by the company's most recent big language model, Llama 3, was introduced by Meta in April. The chatbot has been deployed in over twelve nations, encompassing the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, stated at the time, "We believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use with this new model."

What's is the hype about Meta AI?

As part of the massive push towards generative AI, the social networking firm Meta initially unveiled Meta AI in September 2023. The chatbot may be used to communicate directly with users. It serves as a general-purpose assistant that can respond to a variety of queries and provide real-time information from Microsoft's Bing and Google.

In addition, one may produce text and graphics, condense lengthy texts, assist with writing assignments like editing and proofreading, translate texts across languages, and produce poetry and short tales. In order to seek advice or ask inquiries, users may also summon an assistant into their current WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger private and group chats.

For example, one may ask for suggestions for a trip to go as a group or for ideas for meals to serve at a dinner party, and it will respond with possibilities right in the conversation. To have a conversation with the chatbot, put '@' in the message area and then hit Meta AI.

The search bar on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger applications has also been enhanced with Meta AI. In addition, Meta AI will be available to Facebook users while they browse through the app's primary feed. One can inquire about further details about any topic they find interesting by contacting Meta AI.

For example, if one sees a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, they can ask Meta AI what is the best time of the year to check out the aurora borealis. Similarly, if someone sees a photo of a person playing a guitar, they can ask Meta AI for popular guitar songs to play.

