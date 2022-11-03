Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gmail to add a new package tracking feature; Know what it is and how it works

    Google unveiled a quick but helpful change to Gmail that will enable users to track incoming package deliveries right from their inbox in the near future. The function searches for emails that contain tracking numbers, uses that data to ascertain the anticipated delivery date of the order, and notifies you of this immediately in your inbox.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    The new package tracking function is a modest but significant addition that Google has made to Gmail. Users of Gmail can now monitor their deliveries directly from their inboxes without opening emails from the courier services thanks to this new functionality.

    Currently, in order to monitor the status of their delivery when consumers receive emails from a courier service, they must copy the tracking ID and put it on the business's website or in the link supplied in the email. Every time a user wishes to check the status of their delivery or whenever they receive an email from the courier service, they must go through this process again.

    Also Read | Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

    This may be very annoying, especially if a consumer is anticipating receiving several deliveries. By taking care of all the background work and updating users within their Gmail inboxes, Google is now making this procedure simpler for Gmail users.

    Google has revealed that in the upcoming weeks, Gmail will display critical information about a package, such as its status and the date of delivery, beneath the sender's name and topic in the inbox. As the order is processed, the business will update the status of the shipment.

    Also Read | Elon Musk: Won't allow banned accounts on Twitter 'without a clear process'

    When you open the email, Google will display a summary card at the top with more specific information, including links to the order detail page and package tracking page on the courier company's website and a timeline with checkmarks indicating the current package status (order placed, shipped, or delivered).

    The business added that if there is a delay in any of the users' packages, Gmail would automatically display a delay label and move the email to the top of users' inboxes. Regarding availability, Google stated that it is implementing this capability across all significant courier services in the US and that it would roll it out to new nations in the upcoming months.

    Also Read | Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

