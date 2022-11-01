Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

    The new MacBooks Pro with M2 chipset that was said to launch this year is now coming early next year. Apple announced the M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC this year post and people were expecting new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros this year. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    The new MacBook Pro models with the M2 CPU that were supposed to debut this year are now expected to arrive early in 2023. The business intends to introduce its new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro in the first quarter of March 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, so there won't be any this year.

    People anticipated new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros this year before Apple revealed the M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC this year. There were rumours that the new MacBook Pros would be introduced this year. Many believed it would occur in late October or early November.

    Also Read | Jack Dorsey's new social media app 'BlueSky' under beta testing: Report

    Nevertheless, renowned KGI securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo hypothesised that the new laptops would go into mass production in the year's final quarter. Also according to Kuo, the M2 Pro chip may be manufactured using the same 5nm technology as the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro versions now on the market.

    Kuo stated that the CPUs in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models "may still utilise the 5nm advanced node" given TSMC's prediction that 3nm will start generating revenue in 1H23.

    Returning to Gurman's recent disclosures on the forthcoming MacBook Pro refresh, he claims that individuals looking to purchase new MacBook Pros would have to wait until March of the next year. In the first quarter of calendar 2023, "Apple plans to release the improved models, including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros." 

    Also Read | Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

    A similar statement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, during his quarterly earnings call. He said that Apple’s product lineup for this year “is set”,” wrote Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The M2-based 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models might debut alongside the forthcoming releases of iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.3.

    These software changes, according to him, may be released "between early February and the start of March." Gurman anticipates the launch will take place in March even if there isn't any formal information yet because Apple has seldom introduced a product in January or February.

    Also Read | Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
