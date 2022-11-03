Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

    Today marks the official shutdown of Google Hangouts, a text, video, and audio chat programme integrated into Gmail. Google is transitioning Hangouts customers to Google Chat, the company's Slack-like enterprise instant messaging platform.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Google has discontinued Google Hangouts and replaced it with "Google Chat," a text, video, and audio chat feature embedded into Gmail. The Google Hangouts online app gave customers its final offering on Tuesday. According to a formal report, customers were then sent to "Chat on the web."

    On iOS and Android, the Google Hangouts app is no longer accessible. With Google Chat, users will be able to answer to messages with emoticons that have skin-tone options, reply with intelligent responses, structure text with rich-text editing, name particular persons, and search for and share GIFs.

    Users will find it simple to continue their conversations where they left off since they will instantly transfer from Hangouts to Chat. Additionally, it will provide side-by-side editing of Docs, Slides, or Sheets to improve collaboration and make it simpler to work together while you carry on a discussion, according to the reports.

    Additionally, it has "Spaces," a location designated for cooperation on specific topics. This allows users from a single location, teams, and groups to collaborate on projects, manage files, and exchange ideas. Google has stated that Chat is a better method for consumers to communicate with others back in June.

    Google has previously said that using Chat to communicate with people is preferable. "As we take this final step to migrate remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we believe users will appreciate our continuous commitment in making Chat a wonderful environment to create and communicate," Google Chat Product Manager Ravi Kanneganti said in a blog post back in June.

