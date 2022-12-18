Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro-like screen size, likely to launch in 2023: Report

    Apple is now looking to increase its lineup with a new MacBook Air display variant that might work for some people in the market. The production of a 15-inch panel for the upcoming MacBook Air will start from the first quarter of 2023. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The next year, Apple will release a larger MacBook Air model. The update comes via Ross Young, Analyst at Display Chain Consultants, who mentions that the production of a 15-inch panel for the upcoming MacBook Air will start from the first quarter of 2023. He also notes that the next MacBook Air will have the largest display ever offered by the business in a MacBook Air model, measuring 15.5 inches.

    According to reports, Apple will reportedly continue to offer the 13-inch model. Additionally, much as with the MacBook Pros, customers will now have the choice of a 13-inch or 15.5-inch display size on the Air. The new MacBook Air may be unveiled by Apple at the WWDC 2023 event or in the second quarter of 2019.

    As with the recently redesigned MacBook Air, which now features a notch display and is powered by Apple's new M2 processor, expect the new MacBook Air to come with a premium price tag. 

    Earlier this year, Apple replaced the iPhone Mini with an iPhone 14 Plus. Similar to the iPad Air, the regular iPad now features a Liquid Retina display and a 5G processor, albeit at a higher price. Having the Air go to a 15.5-inch display suggests that Tim Cook and company want to keep up their objective of giving customers additional alternatives.

    Regular users had a tendency to like MacBook Airs, and the attractiveness of the Air was largely attributed to its lightweight construction and compact screen. However, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air model can provide these characteristics; it might only be useful to individuals who desired a larger MacBook Air screen. In either case, it won't be long before we see the MacBook Air on the market, at which point we will be better able to assess it whether Apple has changed its strategy.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
