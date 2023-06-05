Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Excited for what's to come!': CEO Tim Cook ahead of Apple WWDC 2023

    Apple's WWDC 2023 will kick off tonight at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Tim Cook will be delivering the keynote address. Here's what he said before the mega event.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook on Monday posted on Twitter on Monday ahead of the WWDC 2023, the company's annual developer conference. The iPhone maker's boss shared pictures of him interacting with students who create apps for turning iPhone into musical instruments.

    Taking to Twitter, Cook wrote: "As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come!"

    Also Read | WWDC 2023: Will Apple provide demo of its AR/VR headset?

    Tonight marks the beginning of Apple's WWDC 2023 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote speech, which will be given by Tim Cook, is anticipated to be packed with significant updates and new announcements. 

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

    The tech giant's 'Reality Pro' mixed reality headgear is one of the most anticipated revelations at the Apple WWDC. Other announcements include the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the release of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and the introduction of an upgraded Mac Studio. In addition, the manufacturer of the Apple Watch will reinstate widgets on its product and make them an integral element of the new operating system.

    The headset's virtual reality (VR) elements will be driven by a pair of brilliant, 4K panels and an M2 CPU with 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the video pass-through mode will make it possible to use augmented reality (AR).

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
