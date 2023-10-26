Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elon Musk’s X officially rolling out audio, video calls; Here's how you can use it

    X is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users. The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform's core experience under Musk. Musk had signalled he would turn the platform into a super-app.

    Elon Musk X officially rollinf out audio video calls here is how you can use it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in a post on Wednesday that X is experimenting with audio and video calling on the website that was formerly known as Twitter.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: "Early version of video and audio calling on X." He also shared a screen shot showing how to turn the feature on in the platform's settings. The screen capture showed options of enabling voice and audio calls to those in a user's address book, all verified users, and to people they "follow" at the service.

    However, multiple users responded to Musk's post saying they did not see the feature in their app.

    The billionaire hinted in August that X was working on audio and video conversations, a move that was perceived as a step towards transforming the old Twitter into a "everything app." He stated at the time that the calling functionality will be compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and PC platforms and that no phone number would be required.

    In July, Musk changed the name of Twitter to X and declared that it will evolve into a "everything app" that would let users manage their financial and social media, modelled after WeChat in China.

    To make the audio/video calls, first update the app, and then go to: Settings> Privacy & Safety> Direct Messages> Enable Audio & Video Calling. Finally, click to send a direct message (DM) to someone; there, you will see the phone icon in the upper-right corner.

    Once Musk acquired Twitter in October of last year, the advertising business on the network failed due to marketers' distaste for his management style and the numerous firings that severely damaged content moderation.

    In an attempt to generate fresh income, the billionaire has reacted by focusing on growing a pay model and subscriber base. Musk also changed the Twitter logo, swapping out the well-known blue bird for a white X.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset debut in India soon gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; debut in India soon

    Viral post Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart but receives this instead gcw

    Viral post: Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, but receives this instead

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now

    Xiaomi 14 series to launch with Snapdragon Gen 3 chip today When where to watch event live What to expect gcw

    Xiaomi 14 series to launch with Snapdragon Gen 3 chip today: When, where to watch event live? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon