Elon Musk uses iconic meme from THIS Tamil movie to take a jibe at Apple iPhone-ChatGPT deal

Musk shared an Indian meme on micro-blogging site—X to criticise Apple. He shared a meme with the caption, “How Intelligence Works". It shows a man and woman sharing coconut water.

Apple just revealed during its Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 that it is partnering with OpenAI. According to the business, ChatGPT is being integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS experiences via its iOS 18 software. This will eliminate the necessity for users to switch between programmes in order to utilise ChatGPT's features.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, however, threatened to outlaw Apple products in his organisations should the tech giant include OpenAI into its operating systems. He mocked Apple by sharing a well-known Indian meme in the midst of all of this.

Musk shared the meme on his platform X, which was once Twitter. It depicts a woman and a guy sipping coconut water together. The picture illustrates how Apple and OpenAI may exchange data, raising privacy concerns. "How Apple intelligence works" is written in the image's header. Notably, the meme is based on the Tamil film "Thappattam" from 2017. The meme has amassed over 39.7 million views and three lakh likes.

Elon Musk has responded to the Apple-Open AI agreement before. Elon Musk has previously expressed his concerns about this deal and even threatened Tim Cook with it. He had stated in a post that Apple goods would not be allowed in his firms if Apple integrated OpenAI at the operating system level. That security lapse is intolerable."

Musk had stated, "It's blatantly absurd that Apple isn't intelligent enough to develop its own AI, but can somehow guarantee that OpenAI protects your security and privacy!" in another article. Once your data is sent to OpenAI, Apple has no control over what happens. You are being sold down the river by them."

Latest Videos