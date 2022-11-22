Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter's $8 'Blue Tick' subscription plan

Musk introduced the $8 blue tick verification plan but it resulted in the mushrooming of a lot of fake accounts. The relaunch of Twitter Blue, a service that allows users to become verified by paying $8 per month, would be postponed "until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals."

Geographically speaking, the Twitter Blue membership plan was only made accessible in a select few countries. When Twitter will launch in India was the subject of rumours, but the business made no formal announcements.

Tech reviewers like Marques Brownlee voiced alarm earlier this month, stating, "I think what I'm concerned about is... if everybody has verified accounts, nobody has verified accounts." Many claim that Elon Musk doesn't really care about free speech or finding a solution to Twitter's bot problem, and many have criticised the move to make verification a paid function.

Elon Musk stated that "Twitter attracted 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high," amidst the tumult of layoffs and the introduction of Twitter Blue.

To get former US President Donald Trump's account unblocked, Musk just conducted a vote. A poll on Twitter with almost 15 million participants resulted in a slight victory for the move's supporters.

