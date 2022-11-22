Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter's $8 'Blue Tick' subscription plan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    The relaunch of Twitter Blue, a service that allows users to become verified by paying $8 per month, has been postponed "until there is high confidence in eliminating impersonation," according to Elon Musk, the new CEO and owner of Twitter.

    Elon Musk established Twitter Blue, a $8 per month service, soon after he took over Twitter, but allegedly it was utilised by numerous phoney verified accounts to impersonate well-known brands and people in order to perpetrate fraud.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals."

    Also Read | 'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Geographically speaking, the Twitter Blue membership plan was only made accessible in a select few countries. When Twitter will launch in India was the subject of rumours, but the business made no formal announcements.

    Also Read | 'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

    Tech reviewers like Marques Brownlee voiced alarm earlier this month, stating, "I think what I'm concerned about is... if everybody has verified accounts, nobody has verified accounts." Many claim that Elon Musk doesn't really care about free speech or finding a solution to Twitter's bot problem, and many have criticised the move to make verification a paid function.

    Elon Musk stated that "Twitter attracted 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high," amidst the tumult of layoffs and the introduction of Twitter Blue.

    To get former US President Donald Trump's account unblocked, Musk just conducted a vote. A poll on Twitter with almost 15 million participants resulted in a slight victory for the move's supporters.

    Also Read |  ‘Freedom of speech, not reach’: Elon Musk announces Twitter’s new policy to tackle ‘hate tweets’

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 8:51 AM IST
