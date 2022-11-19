Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    According to media reports, Musk wrote an email stating: "Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today." Elon Musk, in an email, asked software engineers to fly to San Francisco and be at the Twitter office in person.
     

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Since Elon Musk became the company's new owner, Twitter has been in a severe financial situation. On his first day at Twitter, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and the majority of the company's executive team, causing a stir. His second action was to fire half the company's employees. His next move was to charge a significant price for the blue tick. His actions have never been warmly welcomed by the general public. But he hasn't shown regret and has fought tooth and nail to stand by his choices.

    The staff are reportedly angry with Twitter's work atmosphere suddenly taking a turn for the worst, so the high-handedness hasn't gone down well. Twitter has a reputation for having a liberal workplace environment that encouraged internal criticism. However, since Musk's takeover, several Twitter employees have been sacked just for basic criticism.

    A day after hundreds of Twitter employees decided to resign, owner Elon Musk sent an SOS to the staff. According to media report, Musk, who had issued the extreme work ultimatum to his workers, sent out a general email asking "anyone who can create software" to report to the building's 10th level.

    Before reporting, the eager employee was instructed to give him a bulleted list of all the codes that had been created in the previous six months, along with ten screenshots of the most important lines of code.

    The email arrived hours after Musk's demand to commit to a "very tough" working environment led Twitter to close its premises due to a mass evacuation. The employees were given the option of working extreme long hours or losing their jobs, according to Musk. The best staff were staying, according to Musk, who had stated he wasn't concerned about the mass departure.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
