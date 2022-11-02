Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India

    Elon Musk has been making waves at Twitter ever since he finalised his acquisition last week. In a series of tweets minutes ago, Chief Twit Elon Musk revealed that its revamped Twitter Blue service will cost $8 (Rs 660) per month with benefits like a verified blue tick badge and lesser ads on the platform.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has stated that users who wish to see the "blue tick," which indicates that their account has been verified as legitimate, would need to pay $8 per month. Taking to social media, Musk wrote: "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

    He further said, "Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

    Musk's latest proposal for the verified symbol also includes the grant of some superpowers to real users.

    Also Read | Twitter logo carved into pumpkin: Elon Musk's Halloween photo goes viral

    Additionally, the user will receive priority in answers, mentions, and searches, which is necessary to thwart spam and fraud. The user will have the ability to post extensive audio and video. and see half as many advertisements. "Paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us," Musk added.

    Just a few days have passed since Musk gained control of Twitter. He has, however, already begun a number of adjustments. The Twitter home page is one of the current updates that are readily apparent. A separate log-in page will appear if you haven't signed into your Twitter account recently. Unlike before, viewers would be able to read and watch tweets even without checking in. The policies of the massive social media company, however, are projected to undergo the most significant adjustments.

    Also Read | Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    Elon has not revealed a date when the company will officially reveal the revamped Twitter Blue subscription. It also remains to be seen when and if Twitter Blue arrives in India.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
