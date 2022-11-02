How Twitterverse is reacting to Elon Musk’s ‘Blue for $8 a month’ price tag

The latest update on Musk's attempts to rejig Twitter has driven social media to a frenzy. The Tesla CEO has decided to charge all Twitter users $8/Month, in exchange for verifying their accounts with a blue tick. Take a look at how netizens are reacting.

Several improvements have been made to the social networking site since Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, purchased Twitter. The billionaire immediately removed CEO Parag Agarwal and other senior employees after purchasing the company, and he also pledged to restore access to all previously barred accounts.

The most recent information on Musk's plans to overhaul Twitter has sparked a social media frenzy. The CEO of Tesla has declared that all Twitter users will pay $8 per month to get their accounts verified with a blue tick.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter was abuzz with memes and reactions to Musk's new development.

