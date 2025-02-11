Elon Musk changes his X profile name to 'Harry Bolz'; here's why and what it means

Elon Musk changed his X account name to Harry Bōlz for the second time, a move reminiscent of a similar change in April 2023. This comes after a reported attempt by Musk-led investors to acquire OpenAI. The meaning behind the name is likely a play on words.

Elon Musk changed his X account name to Harry Bōlz on Tuesday, marking the second time he has adopted this alias. In April 2023, the billionaire used the same handle for a brief period of time. His most recent prank was pulled just hours after it was reported that a group of investors led by Musk had attempted to acquire OpenAI. In an attempt to decrease government expenditure, the 53-year-old director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now implementing cuts across many federal departments.

What does Elon Musk's new name mean?

Musk likely used the name as a play on words, referencing the slang term ‘hairy balls’. While the reason behind his latest name change remains unclear, Musk previously explained the joke in a tweet back in 2023.

The owner of X (previously Twitter) and a multibillionaire entrepreneur, Musk is well-known for his erratic and frequently comical online behavior. Changing his display name on the site is one of his many peculiarities; he does this occasionally as a joke and other times as a mysterious gesture to online culture. Musk has changed his name several times, but two noteworthy examples are when he briefly used "Harry Bōlz" in April 2023 and "Kekius Maximus" in December 2024 respectively.

Also Read | Meta introduces new Instagram safety feature for teens – What is it? Here’s how it works

In April of 2023, Musk changed his X display name to "Harry Bōlz." The rationale for this action was not readily apparent at the time. But because of its phonetic resemblance to the slang word "hairy balls," which is frequently used in online humor, it was largely taken as a joke.

Wordplay and internet memes are nothing new to Musk, who often participates in trolling and online pranks. His usage of "Harry Bōlz" was in keeping with his usual social media strategy, which involves sharing humorous and occasionally contentious posts. This name change also came when Musk's leadership of X came under more scrutiny after he took over the platform in late 2022 and implemented a number of radical changes, including as policy modifications and layoffs.

Also Read | Realme P3 Pro to feature a unique glow-in-the-dark look; first video out | WATCH

While Musk did not provide a detailed explanation for the name change at the time, he later addressed it in a tweet, confirming that it was indeed a joke. The name was short-lived, as Musk quickly reverted to his usual display name.

Musk's propensity to alter his X display name is consistent with his larger online identity. He has frequently adopted meme humor, trolling, and online culture, utilizing X as a platform to interact with his fans in a casual and frequently unanticipated way.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch today? Check out expected specifications and price

Latest Videos