Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch today? Check out expected specifications and price

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to launch soon, possibly this week, with significant upgrades including an OLED display, Face ID, an iPhone 14-like design, and Apple's A18 chip. It's expected to be the most affordable iPhone with Apple Intelligence, potentially priced around Rs 44,000 in India.

Both Apple enthusiasts and tech writers like us are now looking forward to the release of the iPhone SE 4. Additionally, there are justifications for being so excited about the launch. Apple's SE series is renowned for being reasonably priced. The rumored improvements, which include an OLED display, Face ID, an iPhone 14-like design, and the fact that it is predicted to be the most reasonably priced iPhone with Apple Intelligence, are what make it one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The iPhone SE 4 may arrive today, according to recent sources, even though there isn't any official information yet.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claimed last week that the iPhone SE 4 may ship this week, though he did not specify the specific date. He also pointed out that, similar to how it does with its iPads, Apple may not want to hold an event and may instead introduce the iPhone SE 4 via a press release.

iPhone SE 4: Expected display

The display is yet another amazing improvement. According to rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will have a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate in place of the outdated LCD screen. This is a significant improvement above the 4.7-inch screen on the previous model.

According to leaked photos, the phone will retain the distinctive single-camera design of the SE series but will have a significant update. There are rumors that the front camera may be upgraded to 24-megapixel, while the back camera may increase from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel. Additionally, Apple is altering the body, doing away with the rounded corners in favor of a boxier look reminiscent of the most current iPhones. Like the iPhone 14, the power button is probably going to stay on the right side.

Since the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to operate on Apple's A18 chip, the same chipset seen in the iPhone 16 series, there is some controversy regarding whether or not it will include the Dynamic Island function. According to reports, the phone has 8GB of RAM and supports Apple Intelligence, making it the most reasonably priced iPhone with AI capabilities.

iPhone SE 4: Expected India price

One of the main reasons the iPhone SE 4 is appealing is its price. According to reports, it may sell for $499, or around Rs 44,000, which is comparable to the Rs 43,900 launch price of the iPhone SE 3 in India. However, extra taxes later caused the price of the SE 3 to rise to Rs 49,900, thus market conditions may potentially have an impact on the SE 4's eventual cost.

