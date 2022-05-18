WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan; All about it

Separately, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow members to silently exit a group. When this capability is enabled, only group admins will be alerted when a member quits the group, according to a second blog post.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a subscription model for its business app. This new subscription plan will give users access to a host of previously inaccessible app features. According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Premium membership plan will allow clients of the WhatsApp Business app to connect up to 10 devices using the same WhatsApp number. Users will also be able to rename each of these devices individually so that they can be recognised easily. This number has now been reduced to four devices across all WhatsApp applications on various platforms.

Furthermore, WhatsApp Premium users will be able to create a one-of-a-kind personalised business link. While companies may currently use short links to let consumers to reach them by clicking on a link that contains their phone number, WhatsApp Premium will enable business accounts to create a custom URL, such as wa.me/contact (name of business). As a consequence, WhatsApp users will be able to identify and communicate with business accounts more quickly.

"It's not a username, but it's one-of-a-kind," the blog site added, "The personalised short link will always take you to a specific business chat."

WhatsApp Premium is also mentioned as an optional feature on the site. This implies that WhatsApp Business account holders will not be required to pay for or enjoy the benefits of the plan. Customers can instead select it if they wish to take advantage of the features featured in this package.

According to the blog, this capability is being developed for WhatsApp Business' Desktop, Android, and iOS applications and will be available to users in the future. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Meta-owned messaging service would add new features to WhatsApp Premium, making it more interesting to customers. The cost has yet to be established.

Separately, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow members to silently exit a group. When this capability is enabled, only group admins will be alerted when a member quits the group, according to a second blog post.