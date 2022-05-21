Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features for businesses

    "Any business or developer can simply use our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to tailor their experience and speed up their response time to consumers by utilising our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta," Zuckerberg stated at Meta's "Conversations" event.

    WhatsApp to launch cloud based tools premium features for businesses gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during the company's messaging event that WhatsApp is providing free cloud-based API services in an effort to entice more companies to use the app. Facebook-owned Meta has released new commerce and business-focused services on numerous platforms, including the messaging app, which has increasingly courted corporate users.

    "Any business or developer can simply use our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to tailor their experience and speed up their response time to consumers by utilising our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta," Zuckerberg stated at Meta's "Conversations" event.

    WhatsApp already offers an API, or application programming interface, that allows companies to link their systems to the service and engage in customer support conversations, generating cash for Meta. Businesses will not be allowed to message individuals on WhatsApp unless they have asked to be contacted, according to Meta, which purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion in a blockbuster 2014 acquisition.

    Also Read | WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan; All about it

    WhatsApp also said on Thursday that it plans to provide optional paid capabilities as part of a new premium service for users of its dedicated business app for small enterprises.

    Options to manage conversations across up to 10 devices and customizable click-to-chat links that businesses may put on their websites and share with clients are among the features that are still being developed.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

    According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Premium membership plan will allow clients of the WhatsApp Business app to connect up to 10 devices using the same WhatsApp number. Users will also be able to rename each of these devices individually so that they can be recognised easily. This number has now been reduced to four devices across all WhatsApp applications on various platforms.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city - adt

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city

    Coingabbar.com- India's first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index-vpn

    Coingabbar.com- India’s first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index

    Business and Human Rights Resource Centre Qatar migrant workers' info 'inaccurate'

    Business and Human Rights Resource Centre Qatar migrant workers' info 'inaccurate'

    With his altruistic and entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Anil Kumar sets an example-vpn

    With his altruistic and entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Anil Kumar sets an example

    Netflix streaming unreleased titles to subscribers for their feedback Report gcw

    Netflix streaming unreleased titles to subscribers for their feedback: Report

    Recent Stories

    Mohanlal birthday Know his net worth salary property and more drb

    Mohanlal birthday: Actor turns 62, know his net worth, salary, property and more

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city - adt

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea RBA

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Very excited about what Saturday holds for DC Delhi Capitals - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Very excited about what Saturday holds for DC" - Ricky Ponting

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon