Beware of frauds through Gmail, Google warns users ahead of Christmas-New Year season

The alert from the search engine giant comes ahead of the holiday season, which always marks an increase in the number of fraudulent activities online. Google shared this warning in its blog post titled “5 scams to watch out for this holiday season.”

Google has sounded an alert about possible holiday scams and frauds through Gmail ahead of the Christmas-New Year season. It explains how fraudsters use Gmail to steal account information and money, and details the precautionary measures to be taken against such scam emails.

These fraudsters might attempt to con people into purchasing a gift card which should not be encouraged, Google warns. And some emails might land in the inbox asking for your credit card details. Beware of those who falsely advertise for a free prize too. The catch here will also be credit card details, says Google in a post shared in its blog, '5 scams to watch out for this holiday season'.

Charity-related scams get worse this time of year, Google says. Such emails offer users the chance to send money directly to beneficiaries instead of through an NGO. Renewal of subscriptions is another model of fraud that users should be aware of, Google says and asks for caution while opening all mails in the inbox.

The blog also warns about crypto scams and emails that specifically target a person, like the ones claiming to be from the local community club or school.

"Think twice before clicking any links and check with friends to confirm they really sent the request. Be sure to check the sender's email to make sure it is not fraudulent," says Google and goes on to reassure users their safety and security are protected in all ways possible.

"Gmail helps block these and countless other malicious and unwanted campaigns. Digital safeguards in Gmail, including advanced phishing and malware controls, are tuned on by default, which helps ensure you are protected."

The blog also lists three points for the users to follow stringently to prevent scams through the mail.

* Slow it down. Scams are often designed to create a sense of urgency. Take time to ask questions and think it through.

* Spot check. Do your research to double-check the details you are getting. Does what they are telling you make sense?

* Stop! Don’t send. No reputable person or agency will ever demand payment or your personal information on the spot.

