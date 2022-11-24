Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    Nothing launched its first product in the market last year and now it looks to be moving on to the next-gen devices for buyers. Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager for Nothing in India shared an update via this tweet, where he claims the Nothing Ear 1 is now completely sold out.

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    The first item released by Carl Pei's Nothing in the marketplace was Nothing Ear 1. And based on appearances, this item has likely reached the end of its useful life in India. The Nothing Ear 1 is reportedly totally sold out, according to Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager for Nothing in India.

    Not only that, he suggests that you check out their most current audio product, Ear (stick), which just entered the market. Going by this tweet, it would be hardly surprising to say that Nothing has finished production of Ear 1, which means it has been discontinued.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    Although the firm hasn't formally stated anything, Sharma's tweet is very suggestive of such a move. With the Ear 2 earbuds, Nothing may improve its product selection.

    In July of last year, Nothing offered the Ear 1 for Rs 5,999, and it offered a lot of functionality for the money. The Ear 1 earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    It has Bluetooth v5.2 and enables ANC for compatibility with Apple and Android handsets. Users can change the ANC levels in one of two modes. While the "Maximum mode" is for louder surroundings, the "Light mode" is designed for mild noise cancellation.

    The Nothing Ear (stick), which costs more at Rs 8,499 and lacks noise cancellation, is the newest Nothing audio product on the market. The translucent casing that holds the earphones also draws attention to its unusual design. Ear (stick) earbuds have a half-in ear featherlite design that some people may find uncomfortable. The earbuds' 12.6mm drivers and up to 30 hours of listening duration are also included.

    Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 4 things to know about Apple upcoming smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Apple hack Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone Here is how to do it gcw

    Apple hack: Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone? Here's how to do it

    Black Friday sale 2022 From iPad Pro to MacBook Air and more check out amazing offers on Apple products gcw

    Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds gcw

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds

    Recent Stories

    Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI tells states

    Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI tells states

    football We will see where it leads us - Avram Glazer on Manchester United potential sale-ayh

    'We'll see where it leads us' - Avram Glazer on Manchester United's potential sale

    SC to form 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims - adt

    SC to form 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims

    Who is John McFall the physically disabled surgeon in ESA class of 2022 astronauts gcw

    Who is John McFall, the physically disabled surgeon in ESA’s class of 2022 astronauts?

    Kabali 'road show' continues; lifts KSRTC bus with his tusks

    Kabali 'road show' continues; lifts KSRTC bus with his tusks

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon