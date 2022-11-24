Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

Nothing launched its first product in the market last year and now it looks to be moving on to the next-gen devices for buyers. Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager for Nothing in India shared an update via this tweet, where he claims the Nothing Ear 1 is now completely sold out.

The first item released by Carl Pei's Nothing in the marketplace was Nothing Ear 1. And based on appearances, this item has likely reached the end of its useful life in India. The Nothing Ear 1 is reportedly totally sold out, according to Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager for Nothing in India.

Not only that, he suggests that you check out their most current audio product, Ear (stick), which just entered the market. Going by this tweet, it would be hardly surprising to say that Nothing has finished production of Ear 1, which means it has been discontinued.

Although the firm hasn't formally stated anything, Sharma's tweet is very suggestive of such a move. With the Ear 2 earbuds, Nothing may improve its product selection.

In July of last year, Nothing offered the Ear 1 for Rs 5,999, and it offered a lot of functionality for the money. The Ear 1 earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market.

It has Bluetooth v5.2 and enables ANC for compatibility with Apple and Android handsets. Users can change the ANC levels in one of two modes. While the "Maximum mode" is for louder surroundings, the "Light mode" is designed for mild noise cancellation.

The Nothing Ear (stick), which costs more at Rs 8,499 and lacks noise cancellation, is the newest Nothing audio product on the market. The translucent casing that holds the earphones also draws attention to its unusual design. Ear (stick) earbuds have a half-in ear featherlite design that some people may find uncomfortable. The earbuds' 12.6mm drivers and up to 30 hours of listening duration are also included.

