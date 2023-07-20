AppleGPT coming soon? iPhone-maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Bard

The tech giant has built its own framework, dubbed "Ajax" to develop large language models (LLMs) and is currently testing a chatbot internally referred to as "Apple GPT". Apple has so far held back from any big moves in AI and even avoided mentioning the buzzword at its developer conference in June

Apple is reportedly making strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to offer products similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Apple's stock has risen by as much as 2% in response to this news, setting a new high. The tech giant has created its own framework, called "Ajax," to create large language models (LLMs), and is presently developing a chatbot internally known as "Apple GPT," according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

While Apple has not yet responded to queries from the media for comments on these developments, investors and tech fans alike are becoming more and more interested in the company's AI projects.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED! Pre-orders to begin today via Flipkart; Check details

Apple has adopted a more cautious approach to AI than some of its rivals, such Alphabet and Microsoft, which have actively embraced the technology and integrated it into a number of their products. Interestingly, the business held off on making any significant AI-related announcements during its developer conference in June. But in other devices, such as Apple Photos, on-device messaging, and the recently released mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, Apple has stealthily included powerful AI functions.

Also Read | Samsung teases 'slimmer, thinner' Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is one of the company's key AI products, but sadly, it hasn't made any substantial strides in recent years. Based on the data it has been educated with, Apple's new virtual assistant can summarise material and provide answers to inquiries. This product prototype tool is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing AI and is presently utilised internally. It works as a web application and is regarded as a positive development for Apple's AI efforts. Apple has not yet provided a clear roadmap for these AI technologies.

Also Read | WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches, Know how to set it up