Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AppleGPT coming soon? iPhone-maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Bard

    The tech giant has built its own framework, dubbed "Ajax" to develop large language models (LLMs) and is currently testing a chatbot internally referred to as "Apple GPT". Apple has so far held back from any big moves in AI and even avoided mentioning the buzzword at its developer conference in June

    AppleGPT coming soon iPhone maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT Bard gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly making strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to offer products similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Apple's stock has risen by as much as 2% in response to this news, setting a new high. The tech giant has created its own framework, called "Ajax," to create large language models (LLMs), and is presently developing a chatbot internally known as "Apple GPT," according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

    While Apple has not yet responded to queries from the media for comments on these developments, investors and tech fans alike are becoming more and more interested in the company's AI projects.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED! Pre-orders to begin today via Flipkart; Check details

    Apple has adopted a more cautious approach to AI than some of its rivals, such Alphabet and Microsoft, which have actively embraced the technology and integrated it into a number of their products. Interestingly, the business held off on making any significant AI-related announcements during its developer conference in June. But in other devices, such as Apple Photos, on-device messaging, and the recently released mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, Apple has stealthily included powerful AI functions.

    Also Read | Samsung teases 'slimmer, thinner' Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch

    Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is one of the company's key AI products, but sadly, it hasn't made any substantial strides in recent years. Based on the data it has been educated with, Apple's new virtual assistant can summarise material and provide answers to inquiries. This product prototype tool is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing AI and is presently utilised internally. It works as a web application and is regarded as a positive development for Apple's AI efforts. Apple has not yet provided a clear roadmap for these AI technologies. 

    Also Read | WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches, Know how to set it up

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED Pre orders to begin today via Flipkart Check details gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED! Pre-orders to begin today via Flipkart; Check details

    Vu launches 98 inch QLED TV in India priced at Rs 6 lakh Check details mis

    Vu launches 98-inch QLED TV in India, priced at Rs 6 lakh; Check details

    Elon Musk hints Twitter users can soon post very long complex articles mis

    Elon Musk hints Twitter users can soon 'post very long, complex articles'

    Netflix gains nearly 6 million subscribers after password sharing crackdown gcw

    Netflix gains nearly 6 million subscribers after password sharing crackdown

    WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches Know how to set it up check details gcw

    WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches, Know how to set it up

    Recent Stories

    football Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals snt

    Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission anr

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan AJR

    Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Vada Pav to Poha: 6 popular street foods in Pune vma

    Vada Pav to Poha: 6 popular street foods in Pune

    Stress reliever to heart health: Unveiling the incredible benefits of Passion fruit ATG EAI

    Stress reliever to heart health: Unveiling the incredible benefits of Passion fruit

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon