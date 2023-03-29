OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked? Here's what we know so far

On April 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 will go on sale in India. The alleged specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have been leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma. Here's what we know so far.

On April 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 will go on sale in India. The business has already made the launch date public on Twitter and its official India website. Even though the Nord Buds 2 are still a few days away from going on sale, a reliable source has given a thorough breakdown of their features. They will be unveiled as the OnePlus Nord Buds' successor after they made their debut in India last year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @ Stufflistings) allegedly got the purported specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Along with the carrying bag, the earphones should be able to charge quickly and offer up to 36 hours of playing time. He also suggested that the earphones would feature active noise reduction of up to 25 dB and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. In addition, information about four microphones and IP55-rated water and dust protection was released.

The colour choices for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have also been exposed as leaks. The earbuds will reportedly come in Thunder Gray and Lightning White, according to reports.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 might be a renamed version of the OnePlus Buds Ace, which were made available in China last month.

The company's earphones have similar features like ANC noise suppression, a 12.4mm dynamic audio driver, IP55 classification for dust and water protection, and support for rapid charging. They also have a battery life of up to 36 hours.

The company has also unveiled the style and colour choices for the forthcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone will have a display with a hole-punch opening that is in the middle. It is anticipated to be offered in a new Lemon hue and will sport OnePlus insignia, a triple-rear camera system, and an LED light.

