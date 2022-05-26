Apple WWDC 2022: Know when and where to watch; what can be introduced?

The event will be live-streamed for free once again, as Apple avoids going offline for the keynote this year as well. Here are all the specifics on where to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, when it will be available to watchers, and what else is likely to be included in the programme this year.

Apple WWDC 2022 begins on June 6 with the keynote session and continues until June 10 for developers and other members. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, will present the keynote alongside other Apple engineers, demonstrating the new platforms that the company has been working on over the last year.

The event will be live-streamed for free once again, as Apple avoids going offline for the keynote this year as well. Here are all the specifics on where to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, when it will be available to watchers, and what else is likely to be included in the programme this year.

When and where to watch?

Viewers will be able to watch Apple WWDC 2022 on the Apple Events website. You can also watch the live feed on the Apple YouTube website. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT on June 6, or 10:30 p.m. IST for those in India.

What can be expected from Apple WWDC 2022?

Apple WWDC 2022 will be the platform where we learn more about the future iOS 16 version, as well as the watchOS 8 platforms that will power the forthcoming iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8, which is allegedly gaining more advanced health capabilities this year. In addition, the iPadOS 16 version for iPads may receive a plethora of new features and upgrades.

The teaser from Apple also suggests that an AR glass will make its way to the keynote, although it is unknown if we will see the product in full splendour or simply get a preview of the gadget and let developers gain additional details.

Apple might have a few surprises for consumers at WWDC 2022 by presenting some hardware-centric announcements. According to reports, the event will include an M2 silicone-based Mac Mini, but we'll have to wait and see whether it occurs.

