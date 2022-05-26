Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2022: Know when and where to watch; what can be introduced?

    The event will be live-streamed for free once again, as Apple avoids going offline for the keynote this year as well. Here are all the specifics on where to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, when it will be available to watchers, and what else is likely to be included in the programme this year.

    Apple WWDC 2022 Know when and where to watch what can be introduced gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Apple WWDC 2022 begins on June 6 with the keynote session and continues until June 10 for developers and other members. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, will present the keynote alongside other Apple engineers, demonstrating the new platforms that the company has been working on over the last year.

    The event will be live-streamed for free once again, as Apple avoids going offline for the keynote this year as well. Here are all the specifics on where to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, when it will be available to watchers, and what else is likely to be included in the programme this year.

    Also Read | Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands; Know all about it

    When and where to watch?

    Viewers will be able to watch Apple WWDC 2022 on the Apple Events website. You can also watch the live feed on the Apple YouTube website. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT on June 6, or 10:30 p.m. IST for those in India.

    What can be expected from Apple WWDC 2022?

    Apple WWDC 2022 will be the platform where we learn more about the future iOS 16 version, as well as the watchOS 8 platforms that will power the forthcoming iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8, which is allegedly gaining more advanced health capabilities this year. In addition, the iPadOS 16 version for iPads may receive a plethora of new features and upgrades.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    The teaser from Apple also suggests that an AR glass will make its way to the keynote, although it is unknown if we will see the product in full splendour or simply get a preview of the gadget and let developers gain additional details.

    Apple might have a few surprises for consumers at WWDC 2022 by presenting some hardware-centric announcements. According to reports, the event will include an M2 silicone-based Mac Mini, but we'll have to wait and see whether it occurs.

    Also Read | Got a new iPhone? Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26 Thursday; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26; here is how you can get rewards

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Step-by-step guide to do so - adt

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Here is how

    Recent Stories

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog' - gps

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement - gps

    Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers reports highest annual growth in FY22-vpn

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers reports highest annual growth in FY22

    tennis French Open 2022 After 'roller coaster' clash Carlos Alcaraz eyes 'big battles' against the best snt

    French Open 2022: After 'roller coaster' clash, Alcaraz eyes 'big battles' against the best

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog' - adt

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon