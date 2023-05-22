Apple to introduce ChatGPT, Bard rival? Tech firm begins hiring people to work on AI products

Apple recently banned its employees from using ChatGPT. The Cupertino-based company is now reportedly hiring for positions across its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Does it mean that Apple is developing its own ChatGPT-rival?

The field of generative artificial intelligence is expanding in today's time. The need for experts in artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing amid a time of economic uncertainty and huge personnel cutbacks at big IT businesses. Corporations are keen to be at the forefront of technological breakthroughs, with AI emerging as the newest trend.

With their AI chatbots like Bing and Bard, Microsoft and Google have already hopped on the bandwagon, but Apple hasn't yet shown any generative AI models. However, this might soon change. Atleast that's what Apple's US careers page suggests.

You can see that Apple is looking for positions with generative AI by visiting their US careers page. There are 48 search results when you enter in the term "Generative AI." There are several chances for people interested in the field of generative artificial intelligence, ranging from Multimodal Generative Modelling Research Engineer to Visual Generative Modelling Research Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer - Generative AI.

Apple hasn't formally announced that it would be releasing its own generative artificial intelligence tool anytime soon, but given the company's aggressive recruiting practises in the field, we wonder whether it plans to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing.

Additionally, claims that Apple was testing generative AI technology appeared in March of this year. However, nothing substantial has been confirmed by the tech giant yet.

Meanwhile, Apple recently banned its employees from using ChatGPT over concerns of data leaks. When OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, interest in generative AI soared. Due to its aptitude for responding in a human-like manner, the AI chatbot soon gained popularity. In November 2022, it was made accessible to the general public, and later a premium chatbot was also created.

