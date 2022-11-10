Apple rolls out iOS 16 Beta with 5G support for Airtel, Jio for iPhone users

iPhone users can finally start using 5G Internet services. Apple has finally released the iOS 16.2 beta update for compatible iPhones. The update brings 5G network support for Airtel and Jio iPhone beta users.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series, as well as the iPhone SE, will be compatible with the beta software upgrade (3rd Generation). The general deployment of this software upgrade is anticipated for December, however it is now only accessible to beta users.

For those who don't know, beta software is always made available in stages: first as a developer beta, then as a public beta, and lastly as the real stable version. This is done so that the programme may be tested first, and then improvements can be made based on tester comments.

Those who have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program can now download the beta update. Anyone who has a working Apple ID and agrees to the terms and conditions of the programme agreement displayed during the sign-up procedure is eligible to participate in this programme.

The upgrade includes a built-in Input Assistant tool for developers and testers so they may identify any issues that will be resolved by the December release and provide useful feedback.

You must first sign up by going to beta.apple.com in order to obtain and install public beta versions.

Visit beta.apple.com/profile to get the created layout after it is finished. After downloading the software, select Settings > General > Software Update.

Next, hit on software update as you typically would to see whether the beta version is available. Click download if the beta update will be available for you.

Remember that downloading and installing a software update on an iPhone takes time.

Anyone in the nation with an active Apple ID who accepts the agreement throughout the sign-up procedure is eligible to participate in the Apple 5G Beta. The built-in Feedback Assistant app for iOS beta may be used from the Home screen on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as well as from the Dock.

In October, Apple stated that it was collaborating with carrier partners in India to provide iPhone consumers with the greatest 5G experience as soon as network validation and performance tests were complete.