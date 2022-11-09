Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

    Apple has not yet entered the foldable market, despite Samsung having introduced a number of foldable devices over the previous few years. A Chinese tech enthusiast has since shared a video of a foldable iPhone that was expertly constructed on Twitter. A Chinese artisan, according to Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin), has converted an iPhone 13 Pro into a foldable gadget.

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    With no assistance from Apple, a Chinese YouTuber has created the first foldable Apple iPhone. The foldable Apple iPhone, known as "iPhone V," is fully functional and runs Apple's iOS; it has a display that can bend, similar to the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.  

    A Chinese tech enthusiast has since shared a video of a foldable iPhone that was expertly constructed on Twitter. A Chinese artisan, according to Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin), has converted an iPhone into a foldable gadget. The motherboard, chip, and memory are located in the bottom half of the device, while the battery, sensors, and cameras are located in the top portion. The body had to be 3D printed, and the hinges were taken from a Moto Razr 2020.

    The YouTuber modified iPhone components to fit inside the Motorola Razr in order to create a foldable Apple iPhone. The maker of the foldable iPhone has provided a step-by-step tutorial in his video.

    The modified iPhone's design is bizarre-looking, yet it works as can be seen in the video. However, as might be anticipated from such a project, the screen appears to be weak.

    Even if the video is in Chinese, the procedure may be understood thanks to the subtitles. The creation of the foldable Apple smartphone required around 200 days of trial and error, which is a lengthy process. Check out the video below.

    Apple has been developing technologies for foldable displays for a while now. The first foldable display product from Apple, according to well-known pundits, could not be an iPhone. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is developing a foldable OLED panel with PPI to test critical technologies between the iPhone and iPad.

