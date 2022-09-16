Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'iPhone 14 in minutes!': You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app; Details here

    Zomato-owned Blinkit announced that it has partnered with premium Apple Reseller Unicorn to deliver the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 and the accessories within 'minutes'. According to the brand, this facility is available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    In a first, get Apple iPhone 14 delivered at your doorstep in minutes! You did read that correctly. Blinkit, an online grocery delivery service, can handle it for you. The platform will deliver the brand-new iPhone 14 in a matter of minutes thanks to a partnership with Apple distributor Unicorn Info Solutions. Albinder Dhindsa, the company's CEO, posted about the service on the microblogging website Twitter.

    “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy," reads the tweet shared by Dhindsa.

    Earlier this month, during its Far Out event, Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series. There are four iPhones in the series. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the three 2022 iPhone models that are now on sale in India. Apple fans will be happy with Blinkit's lightning-quick delivery of the iPhone 14 since they won't have to stand in a big line to get their hands on their preferred smartphone.

    According to Blinkit, the service is only now offered in Delhi and Mumbai. To purchase the most recent iPhone 14 and have it delivered in a matter of minutes, users must have the most recent version of the software installed on their Android or iOS smartphone.

    The smartphone comes in the following colour options: midnight, blue, starlight, and red. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Apple iPhone 14 runs iOS 16 and is powered by an A15 Bionic processor. Crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite have both been introduced by Apple to the iPhone 14. The gadget can recognise a serious auto accident and contact emergency personnel. Users will be able to call for help if they become caught in a non-network region thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite function.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
