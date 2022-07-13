Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple releases first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16; Know new features here

    Among the new features in iOS 16 include a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and further customization, the option to edit or delete iMessages, and an Apple Pay Later payment plan. The build number for the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas is 20A5312j.

    Apple releases first public betas of iOS 16 iPadOS 16 Know new features here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Apple's software testing programme has received the first public beta releases of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 8, and tvOS 16. The new software updates' initial public beta versions should be nearly comparable to their updated third development beta equivalents. According to AppleInsider, interested customers can sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program and download the latest betas through the linked web page.

    Among the new features in iOS 16 include a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and further customization, the option to edit or delete iMessages, and an Apple Pay Later payment plan. The build number for the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas is 20A5312j. The public beta build number for watchOS 9 is 20R5316f. The public beta build number for tvOS 16 is 20J5328g.

    Also Read | iOS 16 to introduce Visual lookup which will make your life easier; here's how

    Apple's iPadOS 16 brings the tablet closer to the Mac with a feature called Stage Manager, which allows for windowed multitasking. Apple's watchOS 9 adds new faces, heart rate zones, a Medications app, and other fitness and health features.

    tvOS 16 is a minor version in comparison, but it still offers new features like as expanded gaming controller support, new Smart Home capabilities, and cross-device compatibility. With iOS 16, the Lock Screen becomes more personalised, stylish, and functional. The subjects of images are elegantly arranged in front of the clock on the Lock Screen with a new layering effect, producing a feeling of depth. Users may also customise the appearance of the date and time by using expressive text styles and colour schemes.

    The Lock Screen includes widgets inspired by Apple Watch complexities, allowing you to quickly access information like as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

    Also Read | iOS 16 update: iPhone users can distinguish between spam, helpful texts with 12 filters

    Live Activity is a new feature that allows users to keep up to date on real-time events like as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order straight from the Lock Screen. Users may retrieve previously deleted messages, amend or recall recently sent messages, and mark chats as unread so they can return to them later. Furthermore, SharePlay is coming to Messages, allowing you to enjoy synchronised content like movies or songs as well as shared playback controls while conversing in Messages.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Upcoming Apple Watch s sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro report gcw

    Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    Here s why Nothing Phone 1 should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) should be your next smartphone

    Twitter introduces Unmention feature will allow users to remove tags Know how it functions gcw

    Twitter introduces 'Unmention' feature, will allow users to remove tags; Know more

    Nothing Phone 1 7 things you must know about the upcoming phone gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): 7 things you must know ahead of its launch

    Oppo Reno 8 Reno 8 Pro specifications confirmed ahead of launch 4k ultra video fast charging Details here gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro specifications confirmed ahead of launch; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Wheres Ronaldo? Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids snt

    'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids

    TSSPDCL 2022: Admit card released; know how to download - adt

    TSSPDCL 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

    Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Fans speculate on her absence from spotlight RBA

    Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Here's what we know

    Upcoming Apple Watch s sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro report gcw

    Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth-ayh

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon