Apple releases first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16; Know new features here

Apple's software testing programme has received the first public beta releases of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 8, and tvOS 16. The new software updates' initial public beta versions should be nearly comparable to their updated third development beta equivalents. According to AppleInsider, interested customers can sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program and download the latest betas through the linked web page.

Among the new features in iOS 16 include a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and further customization, the option to edit or delete iMessages, and an Apple Pay Later payment plan. The build number for the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas is 20A5312j. The public beta build number for watchOS 9 is 20R5316f. The public beta build number for tvOS 16 is 20J5328g.

Apple's iPadOS 16 brings the tablet closer to the Mac with a feature called Stage Manager, which allows for windowed multitasking. Apple's watchOS 9 adds new faces, heart rate zones, a Medications app, and other fitness and health features.

tvOS 16 is a minor version in comparison, but it still offers new features like as expanded gaming controller support, new Smart Home capabilities, and cross-device compatibility. With iOS 16, the Lock Screen becomes more personalised, stylish, and functional. The subjects of images are elegantly arranged in front of the clock on the Lock Screen with a new layering effect, producing a feeling of depth. Users may also customise the appearance of the date and time by using expressive text styles and colour schemes.

The Lock Screen includes widgets inspired by Apple Watch complexities, allowing you to quickly access information like as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

Live Activity is a new feature that allows users to keep up to date on real-time events like as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order straight from the Lock Screen. Users may retrieve previously deleted messages, amend or recall recently sent messages, and mark chats as unread so they can return to them later. Furthermore, SharePlay is coming to Messages, allowing you to enjoy synchronised content like movies or songs as well as shared playback controls while conversing in Messages.