    Apple online store down ahead of WWDC 2023

    Apple Store is down ahead of the tech company's keynote event tonight, where new products, including VR headset, are expected to be unveiled. The keynote is being streamed on Apple’s website, and its official YouTube channel.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 keynotes from Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is scheduled to begin tonight at 10:30 PM IST in India. Ahead of the event, Apple has temporarily taken down its online store. Apple regularly shuts down its online shop before releasing new gear, which increases interest among users. It's interesting to note that Apple has continued to do this in the lead-up to the WWDC event.

    Apple WWDC 2023 will take place on June 5 through June 9.  It will introduce programmers to Apple's most recent operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. During the keynote talk, CEO Tim Cook is expected to introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air and the eagerly anticipated mixed reality headgear.

    The live event will take place in Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, in the United States. The keynote address will be accessible on-demand following the stream's completion on YouTube, Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app.

    There are several ways to watch Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote live stream. You may watch Apple's website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app, or YouTube starting at 10:30 p.m. Simply go to the special WWDC 2023 event page on the official Apple India website at www.apple.com. You may use Chrome or Apple's built-in Safari browser to view the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

    Apple claims that WWDC 2023 would be largely online, with 175 session films being made accessible for free viewing on the Apple Developer website and Apple Developer app. Along with the keynote, Apple will host developer-focused events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers can access the latest features and capabilities the company will be introducing for its devices.

