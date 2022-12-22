Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may soon launch Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones: Report

    In good news for Android users, the US-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch the Apple TV App on Android smartphones. A new report has found that Apple is testing the app internally and plans to release it soon.

    Apple may soon launch Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones Report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Apple could soon make its TV app available for Android phones. Up until now, only Apple devices could download the Apple TV app, and Android users had to rely on the website tv.apple.com to access the Apple TV+ streaming service. According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, Apple is presently testing the TV app internally and intends to release it shortly. For those who are unaware, the Dynamic Island hardware design and the phone's packaging were precisely revealed by the ShrimpApplePro.

    Android smartphone users would have a more practical method to access Apple's streaming service using the Apple TV application. The programme would also provide Android users access to the MLS Season Pass next year, according to a MacRumors report.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

    The app is presently only available on streaming devices running the Android TV operating system in the Android ecosystem, such as the Chromecast with Google TV. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, Roku TVs, and several smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio are other non-Apple devices that support the Apple TV app. You may purchase or rent TV series and movies from the iTunes Store using the app, stream Apple TV+, and utilise it for other things.

    The tech behemoth also included HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies in an upgrade to its Apple TV software that was utilised by smart TVs and other devices in October. For the third-generation Apple TV 4K, the tvOS 16 upgrade included support for HDR10+ video streaming, among other capabilities.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more: Check out top 5 phones to buy during holiday sale

    According to reports, Apple is also considering to scrap the iPhone SE 4 that was scheduled to debut in 2024. According to the most recent tweet from renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, owing to lower than anticipated shipments of mid-to-lower end iPhone models, including iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple may cancel or delay the next iPhone SE 4.

    Also Read | Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 for Rs 41350 on Flipkart Here is how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

    Regained smell sense after COVID-19? Here's what a study revealed - adt

    Regained smell sense after COVID-19? Here's what a study revealed

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1 Here is what we know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1? Here's what we know

    Google add purchase request feature to buy or deny kids purchases know details gcw

    Google adds 'purchase request' feature to buy or deny kids’ purchases; Know details

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone 1 CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it gcw

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it

    Recent Stories

    Connect star Anupam Kher Exclusive Interview with Asianet News Network

    Anupam Kher Exclusive: 'Never thought 2022 would be my year...'

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227

    WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details - adt

    WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details

    IPL 2023 Auction: Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left, CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, GT, SRH, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar says no intention to insult state people gcw

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar, says 'no intention to insult state, people'

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon