Apple may soon launch Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones: Report

In good news for Android users, the US-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch the Apple TV App on Android smartphones. A new report has found that Apple is testing the app internally and plans to release it soon.

Apple could soon make its TV app available for Android phones. Up until now, only Apple devices could download the Apple TV app, and Android users had to rely on the website tv.apple.com to access the Apple TV+ streaming service. According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, Apple is presently testing the TV app internally and intends to release it shortly. For those who are unaware, the Dynamic Island hardware design and the phone's packaging were precisely revealed by the ShrimpApplePro.

Android smartphone users would have a more practical method to access Apple's streaming service using the Apple TV application. The programme would also provide Android users access to the MLS Season Pass next year, according to a MacRumors report.

Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

The app is presently only available on streaming devices running the Android TV operating system in the Android ecosystem, such as the Chromecast with Google TV. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, Roku TVs, and several smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio are other non-Apple devices that support the Apple TV app. You may purchase or rent TV series and movies from the iTunes Store using the app, stream Apple TV+, and utilise it for other things.

The tech behemoth also included HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies in an upgrade to its Apple TV software that was utilised by smart TVs and other devices in October. For the third-generation Apple TV 4K, the tvOS 16 upgrade included support for HDR10+ video streaming, among other capabilities.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more: Check out top 5 phones to buy during holiday sale

According to reports, Apple is also considering to scrap the iPhone SE 4 that was scheduled to debut in 2024. According to the most recent tweet from renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, owing to lower than anticipated shipments of mid-to-lower end iPhone models, including iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple may cancel or delay the next iPhone SE 4.

Also Read | Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it