    iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 13 is one the most popular iPhone ever and its demand touched new heights after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. Here's how to grab the smartphone:

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    After the release of the Apple iPhone 14, demand for the Apple iPhone 13, one of the most well-liked iPhones ever, increased significantly. The Apple iPhone 13 is a dependable premium smartphone that is essentially equal in terms of features and characteristics as the Apple iPhone 14 that it replaces.

    Due to the value it provides at the pricing point and the similarities between the two models, even Apple enthusiasts favour the Apple iPhone 13 over the iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have comparable displays, cameras, charging capabilities, and other technical characteristics, but their prices varies significantly. Because of this, purchasing an Apple iPhone 13 is a better decision, and if you've been considering doing so, now could be the ideal moment.

    After a reduction of Rs 28,550, the Apple iPhone 13 is presently offered on Flipkart for Rs 41,350.

    The Apple iPhone 13, which was introduced in 2021 with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Apple iPhone 13 Mini, is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 62,999 after receiving a Rs 6,901 reduction. On Apple's official shop, the smartphone is currently priced at Rs 69,900. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 18,500 discount for your old smartphone, bringing the cost of the Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 44,499 in total. In addition, purchasers may receive 5% Cashback with a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, lowering the cost of the iPhone 13 to Rs 41,350.

    The Apple iPhone 13 is presently offered on Flipkart in six different colour options: Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue, and Green. The phone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and an A15 Bionic chip powers it from the inside out. The Apple iPhone 13 has two 12MP cameras—one on the back and one on the front—for its cameras.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
