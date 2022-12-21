Samsung Galaxy S22 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 & more: Check out top 5 phones to buy during holiday sale

With so many great alternatives to pick from, Samsung's Big Holiday Sale is the ideal time to update to a new smartphone, yet it can be difficult to make a decision. Here are five excellent smartphone choices to take into account while shopping.

With so many great alternatives to pick from, Samsung's Big Holiday Sale is the ideal time to update to a new smartphone, yet it can be difficult to make a decision. Here are five excellent smartphone choices to take into account while shopping: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: The newest model in Samsung's well-known S line of smartphones is the Galaxy S22 5G. It has a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, a strong CPU, and a remarkable camera system with a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, it has 5G connection, which makes it ideal for watching videos, playing online games, and other activities. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the best option for those seeking the pinnacle of smartphone experiences. It has a big 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a strong CPU, and an amazing camera system with a 108MP primary camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. It boasts an all-day battery life and supports 5G connection. Also Read | Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G: The Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is a fantastic alternative for people looking for a foldable smartphone. It sports a high definition 1.1-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch primary AMOLED display. Additionally, it boasts a potent CPU, three cameras, and 5G connection. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: It is a fantastic alternative to other folding smartphones. It boasts a high definition 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch core AMOLED display. Additionally, it boasts a potent CPU, three cameras, and 5G connection. Also Read | Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details