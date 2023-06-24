Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    YouTube is set to roll out a new feature that will help creators reach out to a larger audience, irrespective of the place they live or the language they speak. Aloud is currently available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool Aloud gcw
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Producing video material is enjoyable, but in order to reach a wider audience, it is occasionally necessary to give the information in many languages. YouTube aims to make it simpler for its users to dub their videos in different languages with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI). The platform said at VidCon that it is bringing the team from Google’s Area 120 incubator’s AI-powered dubbing service, Aloud.

    Aloud's website states that when the programme has translated your video, it will provide you a transcription that you may review and edit. After translation, the dub is produced. No matter where they reside or what language they speak, people should be able to access the material you make as a creator. 

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon, gets listed on Amazon; Here's what you can expect

    Aloud points out that dubbing videos takes a lot of time and can occasionally be highly expensive. However, the service asserts that creators can create dub videos without the strain of financial hassle.

    YouTube claims that dubbing using Aloud is as easy to use as text editing. Additionally, it is quite simple to use. The ability to subtitle videos makes the author of the material and the platform as a whole accessible to a huge audience that is beyond comprehension. Aloud is facilitating the removal of language barriers between creators and their potential new audiences all across the world.

    Visit the Aloud website (aloud.area120.google.com) to get early access and discover how dubbing may rethink your material if you're interested in learning more about how this service operates.

    Also Read | Apple offers: MASSIVE discounts on Macs and iPads for students, FREE AirPods & more

    The current versions of Aloud are in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.  Along with introducing new features, YouTube recently revised its impersonation regulations. The potential of termination now exists for fan channels that appear to imitate the bigger, original channel and will now be subject to inspection under the new regulations.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart; Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying?

