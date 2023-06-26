Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    WhatsApp update: Emojis often don't have as strong of a visual effect in discussions as stickers do, in part because it's easy to post a customised version of a sticker that may better capture a particular occasion.
     

    A new feature will soon be added to WhatsApp's native desktop software for Windows, which is owned by Meta. By downloading the most recent WhatsApp beta versions from the Microsoft Store, users will get access to huge stickers on the desktop version.

    These stickers are notably larger and are only accessible to a restricted set of users, according to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp. Simply submit a sticker in any chat to see if you were chosen for this group.

    If it's not accessible through WhatsApp, you'll have to wait for a later update. Note that stickers will always be distributed in their bigger format by default; this is not a new feature that has to be activated independently, according to the report.

    Emojis often don't have as strong of a visual effect in discussions as stickers do, in part because it's easy to post a customised version of a sticker that may better capture a particular occasion. According to the report, bigger stickers help users better draw in the attention of other conversational participants. However, the WhatsApp beta for Windows is the only version that has this upgrade.

    As a result, a huge sticker supplied using the desktop native app won't display in the exact same size on a mobile device. Some beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store will have access to large stickers. If the update is not visible on the Microsoft Store, please be aware that it will be gradually rolled out to more users in the following days.

    In the meanwhile, WhatsApp is releasing an updated communities tab UI. To make it simple to recognise the community icon from other chats, it had previously shown with rounded corners.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
