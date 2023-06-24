OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon, gets listed on Amazon; Here's what you can expect

OnePlus Nord 3 update: The company just recently confirmed it in a blog post and now the device is listed on Amazon with the teaser, saying the 5G phone is coming soon. The listing doesn't reveal much about the OnePlus phone, apart from a few things.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be announced in India in the coming days. The business only recently made the announcement in a blog post, and now the product is featured on Amazon with a teaser that the 5G phone will be available shortly. Apart from a few things, the listing doesn't give away much about the OnePlus phone.

It has been revealed that the company's recognisable alert slider function, which can be seen on several OnePlus devices, will remain on the OnePlus Nord 3. It will have rounded sides and a boxy appearance. According to the teaser, the handset would come in a light green shade.

The OnePlus Nord phone, according to the manufacturer, would provide consumers with "smooth" and "fast" performance. The identity of the chipset that will power the gadget hasn't been made public, though. Fortunately, the disclosures have provided some information on the specs. Here is all we currently know as a result of leaks.

The OnePlus Nord 3 may have a 6.74-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, according to current rumours. It is anticipated that it would make use of an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just as its earlier Nord series devices.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a premium processor previously found in OnePlus' newly released OnePlus Pad, is rumoured to power the smartphone inside. Although the manufacturer has not yet officially confirmed this, consumers may expect excellent performance if this information turns out to be accurate.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to include a triple back camera arrangement, with a 50-megapixel main camera taking centre stage. It may be paired with a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor. The 5G phone is anticipated to have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to run on Android 13 OS, as Android 14 OS is yet to be released. It is predicted that the gadget will have a 5,000mAh battery and that it would ship with a charger.

The pricing of the incoming OnePlus Nord 3 in India is anticipated to be less than Rs 30,000. The next generation phone is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000 because the company's original Nord series phones are aimed at those with similar-sized budgets.