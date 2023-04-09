Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may shut access to App Store, Siri and others for iPhone users running older version of iOS: Report

    Apple is reportedly going to stop providing online services for older software versions from next month. A report noted that affected users might receive a push notification, urging them to update their device to a newer software version.

    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    If you haven’t updated your iPhone or Macbook to the latest version of iOS or macOS, you should do it right away. That's because if you don't, you'll lose access to several crucial programmes like iCloud, the App Store, and more. According to reports, Apple will discontinue offering online services for outdated software versions starting next month. Some versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be impacted by this change throughout the whole Apple ecosystem. iCloud won't be affected, though.

    According to a tweet by Stella Fudge, a well-known industry insider who provides accurate leaks, the process is likely to affect a small percentage of users.  Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “As of early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop working on devices running: -- iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. You'll likely receive a notification prompting you to update."

    According to an internal Apple document mentioned in a media reports, impacted customers may get a push notice asking them to upgrade their device's software. "Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps will no longer be supported by some older software versions. To continue utilising these services, update your software to the most recent version," the business said last month.

    The technological behemoth is dedicated to offering its consumers the most recent and cutting-edge innovations, and its choice is a reflection of that dedication.

    The iOS 16.4 update, which was just released by Apple, has a number of new features, including a new set of emojis, online push notifications, voice isolation for cell phone conversations, and more. The most recent version may be downloaded by going to Settings, General, and then Software Update.

