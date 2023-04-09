WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users directly share status updates on Facebook from messaging app

WhatsApp will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. The new feature will make it easier for users to share their status updates on both platforms without having to manually share them.

Have you ever considered how useful it would be to be able to share the same status update that you write on WhatsApp to Facebook? If that's what you're looking for, the messaging app is presently developing a feature that is comparable.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users publish their status updates to Facebook stories without ever leaving the app. Users won't have to manually broadcast their status updates on both platforms every time they post something new thanks to the new functionality. Currently, Instagram allows users to do that. Facebook users can share the identical status update that was made on Instagram.

Users could publish status updates to Facebook stories in the past, but they had to take the added step of manually posting the update each time they made a new post. When the option is turned on, the procedure will be automated for some status updates that users pick.

According to the report, users will be able to link their Facebook account using the new option, which can be found under WhatsApp's Status Privacy setting. Users will have to enable the option manually if they want their status updates to be posted to Facebook stories because it will be optional and disabled by default.

Users will be able to directly share their status updates with Facebook Stories using this new functionality without having to leave WhatsApp, saving them time and effort. Users of Android and iOS devices will both be able to utilise the function.

The platform is making it even simpler for users to remain in touch with their friends and family with the new functionality that lets users submit their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

